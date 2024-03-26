In pics: Wheat crops form beautiful view in spring in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:55, March 26, 2024

Photo shows the spring view of wheat fields by Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Juntong)

In spring, wheat crops in the fields by Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province are a beautiful sight to behold, indicating a good harvest.

