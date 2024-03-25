Migratory birds seen at Hulun Lake, N China's Inner Mongolia
|Migratory birds are spotted at Hulun Lake in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lou Wanfei)
Every year, a substantial number of migratory birds choose to either establish their homes or take a brief respite before continuing their journey to Siberia and other destinations at Hulun Lake in Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The rising numbers of birds, thriving plants, and enhanced water quality are tangible results of the collaborative endeavors of the staff members of the management and protection center of the wetland where the lake is located.
In recent years, Hulunbuir has actively promoted various projects for the comprehensive management of Hulun Lake's ecological environment, attracting migratory birds to inhabit the area.
Thanks to heightened public participation and increased awareness of environmental protection, the human impact on the lake has significantly diminished. Consequently, the grassland ecosystem within the protected area has been effectively restored, leading to the expansion of wetland areas and a continuous growth in the population of wild birds.
Photos
Related Stories
- Migratory birds arrive at nature reserve in NW China's Qinghai
- More than 10,000 migratory birds flock to Gongqingcheng, E China's Jiangxi
- Wintering migratory birds appear in C China's Hunan
- Migratory birds arrive at national wetland nature reserve in Hainan to spend winter
- Migratory birds under state protection ‘settle’ in Xiong’an New Area
- Migratory birds wintering at Poyang Lake, E China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.