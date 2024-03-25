Migratory birds seen at Hulun Lake, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:38, March 25, 2024

Migratory birds are spotted at Hulun Lake in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lou Wanfei)

Every year, a substantial number of migratory birds choose to either establish their homes or take a brief respite before continuing their journey to Siberia and other destinations at Hulun Lake in Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The rising numbers of birds, thriving plants, and enhanced water quality are tangible results of the collaborative endeavors of the staff members of the management and protection center of the wetland where the lake is located.

In recent years, Hulunbuir has actively promoted various projects for the comprehensive management of Hulun Lake's ecological environment, attracting migratory birds to inhabit the area.

Thanks to heightened public participation and increased awareness of environmental protection, the human impact on the lake has significantly diminished. Consequently, the grassland ecosystem within the protected area has been effectively restored, leading to the expansion of wetland areas and a continuous growth in the population of wild birds.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)