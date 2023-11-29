Migratory birds arrive at nature reserve in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:58, November 29, 2023

The Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province has welcomed the arrival of the first batch of migratory birds in early winter. The birds bring beauty and grace to the winter landscape as they frolic on the lake or soar through the air.

In recent years, the local forestry and grasslands authority has been actively promoting the conservation of the nature reserve. As a result, there has been a notable improvement in the ecological environment and a significant increase in biodiversity in the nature reserve.

Whooper swans are seen in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

A whooper swan spreads its wings in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

Whooper swans swim in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

A migratory bird rests in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

Migratory birds are seen in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

Aerial photo shows a wetland in the Keluke Lake-Tuosu Lake Nature Reserve in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/An Zi)

