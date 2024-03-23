In pics: spring flowers in full bloom at Summer Palace in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:04, March 23, 2024

People rest on a bench at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2024. Recently, spring flowers such as peach blossoms are in full bloom at the Summer Palace in Beijing, attracting a large number of tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on March 22, 2024 shows a view of Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. Recently, spring flowers such as peach blossoms are in full bloom at the Summer Palace in Beijing, attracting a large number of tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visitors enjoy blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2024. Recently, spring flowers such as peach blossoms are in full bloom at the Summer Palace in Beijing, attracting a large number of tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A girl wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, poses for a photo with peach blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2024. Recently, spring flowers such as peach blossoms are in full bloom at the Summer Palace in Beijing, attracting a large number of tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)