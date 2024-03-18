Languages

Peach blossoms bring color to central Beijing

(People's Daily App) 16:10, March 18, 2024

Peach flowers are in full bloom along the Liangma River in central Beijing, attracting visitors over the weekend to admire along the city's river walk.

