View of Great Hall of People nestled within architectural clusters in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:52, March 12, 2024

This photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People nestled within architectural clusters in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People nestled within architectural clusters in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People nestled within architectural clusters in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People nestled within architectural clusters in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)