Visitors enjoy plum blossom in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:18, March 11, 2024
This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A visitor takes photos of plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A visitor takes photos of plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
