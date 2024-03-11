We Are China

Visitors enjoy plum blossom in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:18, March 11, 2024

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor takes photos of plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows plum blossom at the Ming City Wall Site Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

