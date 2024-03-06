Home>>
In pics: Blooming cherry blossoms in Xiamen
(People's Daily Online) 10:59, March 06, 2024
|Photo shows a bird in a blooming cherry tree in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhou Longjie)
Cherry trees in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province have entered the blossoming season. In Baijiaoci village in Tong'an district, in particular, the blooming cherry blossoms and the beautiful birds present a stunning view to behold. Local residents and tourists flock to the village, taking photos while appreciating the natural beauty.
