Bohemian waxwing captured in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:07, February 21, 2024

A flock of bohemian waxwings rest on branches of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)

A bohemian waxwing rests on a branch of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)

Bohemian waxwings rest on branches of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)

Bohemian waxwings forage for food on the snow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)

