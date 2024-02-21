Home>>
Bohemian waxwing captured in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:07, February 21, 2024
A flock of bohemian waxwings rest on branches of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)
A bohemian waxwing rests on a branch of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)
Bohemian waxwings rest on branches of a tree in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)
Bohemian waxwings forage for food on the snow in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service/Zhong Dong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Explore the world with mom
- Young keepers work their animal magic
- In pics: Birds enjoy days ahead of Spring Festival in SE China's Xiamen
- Chilled excursion: Wolf pack forges a path in Xinjiang's frozen mountains
- Pet groomer creates lifelike dog
- New study suggests birds began their evolution long before demise of dinosaurs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.