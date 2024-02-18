Chilled excursion: Wolf pack forges a path in Xinjiang's frozen mountains

(People's Daily App) 16:21, February 18, 2024

Witness the remarkable survival instinct of a wolf pack in the snow-entombed mountains of Hemu Village, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As heavy snowfall seals off the peaks, a drone captures an awe-inspiring scene below - a pack of wolves relentlessly forging a path through the deep snow.

(Video edited by Zhang Ruoshui; Text by Li Yingying; Video source: Xinjiang Radio and Television Station)

