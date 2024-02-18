Home>>
Xinjiang braces for more passenger train suspensions amid extreme weather
(Xinhua) 10:53, February 18, 2024
URUMQI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Due to extreme weather conditions in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, 54 scheduled passenger trains are set to be suspended on Saturday, according to the China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.
From Friday to Sunday, many places in Xinjiang have experienced or will be affected by blizzards, strong winds and cold waves, according to the region's meteorological observatory.
On Friday, 40 scheduled passenger trains were suspended to ensure people's safety. Additional precautionary measures such as temporarily halting some passenger trains and reducing train speeds have been implemented, according to the China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.
