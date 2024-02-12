Night view of Kashgar in Xinjiang, NW China
This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2024 shows a night view in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Kashgar has been meticulously decorated to celebrate the Spring Festival. The ancient city of Kashgar is a branch venue of this year's China Central Television (CCTV) Spring Festival Gala. (Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
