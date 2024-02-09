China's Xinjiang immersed in festive atmosphere of Spring Festival

This photo shows a night view of the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

With red lanterns decorated on streets, people can feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, in the ancient city of Kashgar. (Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

People visit the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

People visit the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

People pose for photos in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

People pose for photos in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

People visit a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

People visit a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

Children eat snacks at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

Children eat snacks at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

People visit a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

People visit a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

A child eats cotton candy at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

A child eats cotton candy at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

Children play in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

Children play in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

Children eat snacks at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

Children eat snacks at a night market in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024.

(Photo by Cai Zengle/Xinhua)

