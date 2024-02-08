"Village gala" fills China's countryside with festive vibe
Photo shows a drum performance of a "village gala" in Dalanzhai village, Dingluan township, Changyuan city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Shaoshao)
Many villages across China are holding a "village gala," which is the rural version of the Spring Festival Gala, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, filling the villages with a festive vibe.
The "village gala" in Dalanzhai village, Dingluan township, Changyuan city, central China's Henan Province, for example, included a drum performance, singing, dancing, a sketch comedy, traditional opera, and martial arts. The captivating gala earned rounds of applause from the audience. And the venue was filled with a joyful atmosphere.
There are 91 Spring Festival "village gala" demonstration sites in China this year. Each of the "village galas" has unique and distinctive local features, enlivening the festive atmosphere in the countryside.
In 2023, more than 20,000 model village galas were held around China in 2023, attracting around 130 million people.
"Village galas" bring together local culture as well as Spring Festival celebrations, providing a good opportunity to showcase new prospects in rural areas, said an official of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
