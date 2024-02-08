CPC leadership extends festive greetings to cultural workers, scientists

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visits economist Liu Guoguang on Feb. 7, 2024. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping, Cai visited several prominent figures on Wednesday morning and extended festive greetings to all people working in the culture, science and technology circles for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping, a senior CPC official on Wednesday extended festive greetings to all people working in the culture, science and technology circles.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visited several prominent figures on Wednesday morning and extended greetings for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Cai paid respective visits to an economist, a radio show host, a radiochemist, and a space technology expert, commending their achievements and listening to their advice.

The experts expressed gratitude for the care of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and extended support for the Party Central Committee's decision to vigorously promote the development of culture, science and technology.

Cai said people working in the sectors should work diligently for the country, foster innovation, and strive for accomplishments in turning China into a country with a strong socialist culture and achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

