How Chinese welcome a new year

(People's Daily App) 14:31, February 07, 2024

As the Chinese Lunar New Year draws near, it's time to learn about the rituals that accompany this festive occasion. Click on this video to check out all the activities Chinese do to welcome the Chinese New Year. May you have a prosperous Year of the Dragon!

(Video source: Shijie App; Video compiled and edited by Zou Yun, Shen Shinan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)