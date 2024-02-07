Home>>
How Chinese welcome a new year
(People's Daily App) 14:31, February 07, 2024
As the Chinese Lunar New Year draws near, it's time to learn about the rituals that accompany this festive occasion. Click on this video to check out all the activities Chinese do to welcome the Chinese New Year. May you have a prosperous Year of the Dragon!
(Video source: Shijie App; Video compiled and edited by Zou Yun, Shen Shinan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Have confidence in coming year, live better life
- China's Spring Festival becomes international cultural event
- Chinese New Year celebrations held in 3 Finnish cities
- Postage stamps in celebration of upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year seen in Indonesia
- Puppet show greeting upcoming Chinese New Year staged in Indonesia
- Overseas Chinese in Tanzania celebrate upcoming Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.