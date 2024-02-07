Postage stamps in celebration of upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year seen in Indonesia
Series of postage stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Dragon, are seen at a PT Pos Indonesia office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2024. The stamps were issued by Indonesian state-owned postal service company PT Pos Indonesia and the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics on Friday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Series of postage stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Dragon, are seen at a PT Pos Indonesia office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2024. The stamps were issued by Indonesian state-owned postal service company PT Pos Indonesia and the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics on Friday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Series of postage stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Dragon, are seen at a PT Pos Indonesia office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2024. The stamps were issued by Indonesian state-owned postal service company PT Pos Indonesia and the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics on Friday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Photos
Related Stories
- Have confidence in coming year, live better life
- Event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Thailand
- As Spring Festival approaches, surging demand for pet care leads to price hikes
- People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, SW China
- People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year across China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.