Postage stamps in celebration of upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year seen in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:50, February 07, 2024

Series of postage stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Dragon, are seen at a PT Pos Indonesia office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2024. The stamps were issued by Indonesian state-owned postal service company PT Pos Indonesia and the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics on Friday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

