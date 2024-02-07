Home>>
Event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Thailand
(Xinhua) 10:19, February 07, 2024
A Thai student makes dumplings with a Chinese teacher during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A Thai student makes dumplings during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- As Spring Festival approaches, surging demand for pet care leads to price hikes
- People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, SW China
- People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year across China
- Celebrations held Barcelona to welcome Chinese new year, boost cultural exchange
- "Happy Chinese New Year" concert bringing China-Malta relationship closer
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.