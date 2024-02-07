Event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Thailand

Xinhua) 10:19, February 07, 2024

A Thai student makes dumplings with a Chinese teacher during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A Thai student makes dumplings during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

