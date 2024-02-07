We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, SW China

Xinhua) 09:21, February 07, 2024

People visit and shop at a local market for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

People shop for colored highland barley at a local market for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

A man shops for chema box at a local market for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People shop for couplets at a local market for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)