People celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year across world

Xinhua) 13:19, February 06, 2024

Students from a local school try lion dance during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Students from a local school learn Chinese calligraphy during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Students from a local school taste Chinese tea during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Children participate in a performance celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

People watch the traditional Chinese lion dance to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People watch the traditional Chinese dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People watch the traditional Chinese dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows a participant during a "Year of the Dragon" bicycle costume contest to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

An artist plays the pipa during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Performers stage a dragon dance during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People learn about Chinese tea culture during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Performers stage a lion dance during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A girl performs wushu during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People play Go game during the third edition of the Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

