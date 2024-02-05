Languages

Monday, February 05, 2024

A dazzling dragon dance

(People's Daily App) 16:28, February 05, 2024

As the Spring Festival draws near, thousands of locals gathered to perform the mesmerizing wooden-bench dragon dance in Longyan, Fujian Province.

(Compiled by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

