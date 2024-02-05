Home>>
A dazzling dragon dance
(People's Daily App) 16:28, February 05, 2024
As the Spring Festival draws near, thousands of locals gathered to perform the mesmerizing wooden-bench dragon dance in Longyan, Fujian Province.
