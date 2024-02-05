Dragon dance staged to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris

Ecns.cn) 14:13, February 05, 2024

A dragon dance is performed on the Champs-Elysees avenue to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

