"Happy Chinese New Year" Beach Carnival held in New Zealand
People learn Chinese Wudang Kongfu during the "Happy Chinese New Year" Beach Carnival in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 4, 2024. The "Happy Chinese New Year" Beach Carnival, co-hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Auckland and the Asian Community Engagement Trust, was held at the Mission Bay Beach in Auckland on Sunday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
An actor performs Peking Opera during the "Happy Chinese New Year" Beach Carnival in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 4, 2024. The "Happy Chinese New Year" Beach Carnival, co-hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Auckland and the Asian Community Engagement Trust, was held at the Mission Bay Beach in Auckland on Sunday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
