In pics: celebrations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Recife, Brazil
A woman shows a folding fan she made during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A man makes a dragon head-shaped ornament during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People show dragon head-shaped headwear they made during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A man takes selfies with a festive sign during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People try mimic excavation with clay lumps that hide "archaeological findings" in them during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
