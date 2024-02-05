In pics: celebrations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Recife, Brazil

Xinhua) 09:17, February 05, 2024

A woman shows a folding fan she made during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A man makes a dragon head-shaped ornament during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People show dragon head-shaped headwear they made during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A man takes selfies with a festive sign during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People try mimic excavation with clay lumps that hide "archaeological findings" in them during celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a park in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

