Home>>
Drone show lights up the sky
(People's Daily App) 15:58, February 04, 2024
The 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival, an annual event held in Zigong, Sichuan Province, kicked off on Friday night. 2,024 drones created a breathtaking spectacle of red dragons soaring through the darkness.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese New Year celebration in Auckland a fusion of cultures and joy
- Chinese New Year concert charms audience in Latvia
- Fiji issues Year of Dragon stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Happy Chinese New Year 2024 launch ceremony held in Macao
- 5th Chinese New Year film festival kicks off in Malta
- "Happy Chinese New Year" event held in Tunisia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.