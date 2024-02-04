Drone show lights up the sky

(People's Daily App) 15:58, February 04, 2024

The 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival, an annual event held in Zigong, Sichuan Province, kicked off on Friday night. 2,024 drones created a breathtaking spectacle of red dragons soaring through the darkness.

