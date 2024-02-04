Languages

Sunday, February 04, 2024

"Happy Chinese New Year" event held in Tunisia

(Xinhua) 13:22, February 04, 2024

An art troupe from China's Shaanxi Province performs during a "Happy Chinese New Year" event held by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

