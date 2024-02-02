Dragon-themed special exhibition kicks off at Summer Palace

Ecns.cn) 15:02, February 02, 2024

An imperial porcelain with dragon pattern is displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

A total of 66 pieces of cultural relics with dragon patterns are on show at the exhibition.

An imperial porcelain with dragon pattern is displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

A Chinese calligraphy is displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Relics with dragon patterns are displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Relics with dragon patterns are displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Relics with dragon patterns are displayed during a special exhibition to mark the Year of the Dragon at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)