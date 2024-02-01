Dragon-themed art shines in Shanghai to welcome Chinese New Year

(People's Daily App) 16:51, February 01, 2024

To celebrate the coming Year of the Dragon, The INLET, a shopping and cultural area in Shanghai's central Hongkou District, has invited nine groups of artists to create dragon-themed lanterns and installations for its historic alleyway.

(Video source: City News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)