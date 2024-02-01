Home>>
Dragon-themed art shines in Shanghai to welcome Chinese New Year
(People's Daily App) 16:51, February 01, 2024
To celebrate the coming Year of the Dragon, The INLET, a shopping and cultural area in Shanghai's central Hongkou District, has invited nine groups of artists to create dragon-themed lanterns and installations for its historic alleyway.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Localities make emergency plans in response to unprecedented weather challenges during ‘busiest’ Spring Festival travel rush
- UN, Chinese embassy in Kenya hold Spring Festival gala
- Slovenian students welcome Chinese New Year
- Splendid lanterns illuminate Baotu Spring in Shandong
- Emergency authorities discourage ‘one-size-fits-all’ on fireworks ban as China rings in the Spring Festival
- Cultural event held in Romania to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.