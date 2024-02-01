Cultural event held in Romania to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival

Children paint traditional Chinese toys during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Romanians and members of the Chinese community in Bucharest learn to make lanterns during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Romanian learns bamboo weaving skills during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An actress performs during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An actor performs during an event to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival 2024 at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. Artists and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, brought Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage performances and interactive experiences to Romanians and overseas Chinese here on Tuesday. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Romanian artist performs during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Bucharest National Opera in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Chinese artist performs on stage during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Bucharest National Opera in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Fireworks are seen above the Bucharest National Opera at the end of an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

