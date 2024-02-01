People across China prepare for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:43, February 01, 2024

Artists rehearse a dance for the Spring Festival in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2024. People across China are preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the biggest occasion for family reunions, and heralds the beginning of spring. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

People make paper-cutting decorations together in Lushan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Han Junxuan/Xinhua)

Citizens purchase decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival during a fair in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

A villager cooks festive sweet dumplings known as "tangyuan" in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 31, 2024 shows folk artists performing a molten iron fireworks show at an ice and snow festival in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People buy Spring Festival couplets in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

A child solves lantern riddles to welcome the Spring Festival in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

Tourists take part in a riddle-guessing game to welcome the Spring Festival in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Deng Xingdong/Xinhua)

