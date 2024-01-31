Mainland spokesperson extends Spring Festival greetings to Taiwan compatriots

Xinhua) 16:36, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday extended festive greetings for the upcoming Spring Festival to Taiwan compatriots, encouraging them to participate in Chinese modernization to advance national rejuvenation.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing, spokesperson Chen Binhua said that Taiwan compatriots and businesses play a vital role in contributing to and participating in economic and social development on the mainland. He underscored their active role as promoters and defenders of the peaceful and integrated development of cross-strait relations.

The Chinese mainland has worked to enhance the business climate for Taiwan enterprises, boosting their confidence in investing and running operations here, the spokesperson noted, adding that efforts have been made to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

Taiwan affairs offices across the mainland will organize a variety of activities to ensure that Taiwan compatriots can enjoy a joyful Spring Festival, according to Chen.

