Chinese state councilor emphasizes well-heated, safe festival for disadvantaged

Xinhua) 11:15, January 31, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has stressed the importance of delivering aid to disadvantaged people, thus ensuring a well-heated winter and a safe Spring Festival season for them.

Shen made the remarks during her fact-finding tour on civil affairs and relevant work for people with disabilities in central China's Henan Province from Sunday to Monday.

Shen urged earnest efforts to resolve the pressing difficulties and problems that concern the disadvantaged group most, ensure sound social assistance of different types at different levels, and deliver various kinds of relief payments promptly.

Efforts should also be made to ensure sound accountability for workplace safety and carry out proper safe management work for institutions offering civil affairs services and services for people with disabilities, Shen said.

