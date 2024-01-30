People prepare for Spring Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:32, January 30, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows decorations in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows workers decorating a street with festive lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

A man hangs red lanterns to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year in the ancient town of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 29, 2024. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by Liang Shengren/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 28, 2024 shows decorations in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows a dragon-shaped installation in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Children watch festive lanterns at a plaza in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2024. Festive decorations are seen across the country as the Spring Festival approaches. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

People select Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a market in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

A customer buys dolls related to Chinese Lunar New Year in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A customer buys Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a market in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xu Jingbai/Xinhua)

A seller prepares Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a market in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A customer selects Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a market in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

People buy Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a market in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xu Jingbai/Xinhua)

People buy Chinese Lunar New Year decorations in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

People buy Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a supermarket in Jingning County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

A child views red lanterns at a market in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

