Cultural event for upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Macao

Xinhua) 14:42, January 29, 2024

A person holds a piece of red paper with painting and calligraphy during a cultural event in Macao, south China, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 30 calligraphers participated in a cultural event in Macao on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A person holds a piece of red paper written with the Chinese character "Dragon" during a cultural event in Macao, south China, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 30 calligraphers participated in a cultural event in Macao on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)