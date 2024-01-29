Home>>
Cultural event for upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Macao
(Xinhua) 14:42, January 29, 2024
A person holds a piece of red paper with painting and calligraphy during a cultural event in Macao, south China, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 30 calligraphers participated in a cultural event in Macao on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A person holds a piece of red paper written with the Chinese character "Dragon" during a cultural event in Macao, south China, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 30 calligraphers participated in a cultural event in Macao on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- In pics: fair in preparation for upcoming Spring Festival in Xinjiang
- People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Tianjin
- Chinese vice premier stresses importance of safe, convenient Spring Festival travel rush
- Cultural event for upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Kuwait
- China's Spring Festival travel rush 2024 begins today!
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.