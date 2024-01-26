Cultural event for upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Kuwait
People experience Chinese paper-cutting during a culture event at Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2024. A culture event for the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival was held here Thursday, with more than 100 guests gathering to taste traditional food and experience Chinese ink painting, calligraphy, paper-cutting and tea art. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A boy gestures as he participates in a culture event at Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2024. A culture event for the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival was held here Thursday, with more than 100 guests gathering to taste traditional food and experience Chinese ink painting, calligraphy, paper-cutting and tea art. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Kuwaiti royal family member Sheikha Anoud displays her calligraphy during a culture event at Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2024. A culture event for the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival was held here Thursday, with more than 100 guests gathering to taste traditional food and experience Chinese ink painting, calligraphy, paper-cutting and tea art. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Children experience Chinese painting during a culture event at Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2024. A culture event for the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival was held here Thursday, with more than 100 guests gathering to taste traditional food and experience Chinese ink painting, calligraphy, paper-cutting and tea art. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
