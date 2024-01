We Are China

Moroccan people enjoy traditional Chinese folk music in Rabat

Xinhua) 09:36, January 26, 2024

Moroccan people enjoy traditional Chinese folk music during a cultural event marking the coming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco on Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

