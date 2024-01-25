High-speed trains under maintenance ahead of Spring Festival travel rush
Technicians conduct maintenance for a Fuxing high-speed train at a station of Hangzhou west bullet train section in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)
Maintenance work are underway ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush to ensure the safety of train operations.
A technician checks a Fuxing high-speed train at a station of Hangzhou west bullet train section in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)
Fuxing high-speed trains park at a station of Hangzhou west bullet train section in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)
