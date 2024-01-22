Home>>
UN issues stamp sheet for Year of the Dragon
(Ecns.cn) 15:29, January 22, 2024
A stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the United Nations Postal Administration in New York City, the United States Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)
The United Nations Postal Administration issued a special stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon.
A stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the United Nations Postal Administration in New York City, the United States Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)
A staff member displays a stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon at the United Nations Postal Administration in New York City, the United States Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)
