UN issues stamp sheet for Year of the Dragon

Ecns.cn) 15:29, January 22, 2024

A stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the United Nations Postal Administration in New York City, the United States Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)

The United Nations Postal Administration issued a special stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

A staff member displays a stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon at the United Nations Postal Administration in New York City, the United States Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)

