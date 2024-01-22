Fair selling Chinese New Year products opens in N China's Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 10:00, January 22, 2024

Photo shows the Ancient Cultural Street in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Tang Xinyi)

North China's Tianjin Municipality is seeing an increasingly strong festive atmosphere as the Chinese New Year approaches.

A fair selling products for the Chinese New Year recently opened on the Ancient Cultural Street Street in the city, offering a wide range of traditional New Year goods such as decorations of the Chinese character “Fu,” meaning fortune and luck in English, with the figure of a dragon, the zodiac sign of the upcoming New Year, and Chunlian, also known as Chinese New Year couplets. Products featuring local intangible cultural heritage, including paper cut window decorations and velvet flowers, and auspicious traditional Chinese headwear are particularly popular among young people. The fair will run until Feb. 8.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)