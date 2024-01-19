China Post launches first digital stamp collection in Hong Kong
The special stamps and gold bars marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon are displayed during a launching ceremony of China Post’s first-ever digital collection of special stamps at Hong Kong Cyberport, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
China Post issued the first digital collections of stamps making "Jia Chen Year" or the Year of the Dragon in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday.
The special stamps and gold bars marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon are displayed during a launching ceremony of China Post’s first-ever digital collection of special stamps at Hong Kong Cyberport, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
A launching ceremony is held to mark the release of five different sets of stamps, each comprising a combination of physical products and the “Jia Chen Year” digital encrypted stamps at Hong Kong Cyberport, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Photos
