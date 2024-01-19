China Post launches first digital stamp collection in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:55, January 19, 2024

The special stamps and gold bars marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon are displayed during a launching ceremony of China Post’s first-ever digital collection of special stamps at Hong Kong Cyberport, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

China Post issued the first digital collections of stamps making "Jia Chen Year" or the Year of the Dragon in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday.

A launching ceremony is held to mark the release of five different sets of stamps, each comprising a combination of physical products and the “Jia Chen Year” digital encrypted stamps at Hong Kong Cyberport, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

