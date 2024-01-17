UN to issue stamp sheet for 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year

The image provided by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) on Jan. 16, 2024 shows a stamp sheet of the Year of the Dragon. The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) will issue the special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (UNPA/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) will issue a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

The stamp sheet, to be issued on Friday according to the UNPA's program, consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.50 U.S. dollars each, with a dragon flying in clouds, as the Chinese lunar year for 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

The UN logo on the left serves as the tab of the stamp and can be replaced with photos for personalization.

UNPA completed the entire Chinese zodiac cycle of 12 animals in 2021. The new dragon stamp is the third of a new zodiac cycle issued for UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.

The dragon stamp sheet features artwork by Tiger Pan of China, who also illustrated the Lunar Calendar series for 2018 and for the first two sheets of the new Chinese zodiac cycle since 2022.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 10.

