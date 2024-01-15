People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year across China
Citizens choose New Year decorations at a wholesale market in Loudi of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern fair in Caocun Town of Ruian, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)
Citizens buy couplets at a market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
Students practice dragon dance in Xinghua of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
Artists of a puppet troupe practice in Laixi of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
Citizens look at lanterns at a sports center in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
A craftsman makes a lantern in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows an acrobat performing in Yazhou Town, Haian of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)
