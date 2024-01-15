We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Chinese New Year across China

Xinhua) 08:13, January 15, 2024

Citizens choose New Year decorations at a wholesale market in Loudi of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern fair in Caocun Town of Ruian, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)

Citizens buy couplets at a market in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

Students practice dragon dance in Xinghua of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Artists of a puppet troupe practice in Laixi of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

Citizens look at lanterns at a sports center in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

A craftsman makes a lantern in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows an acrobat performing in Yazhou Town, Haian of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

