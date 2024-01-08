Over 100 dragons dance to welcome Luner New Year in Malaysia
A dragon dance performance is staged in a shopping mall in Kelang, Selangor State, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A dragon dance performance was held in a shopping center in the city of Kelang, Malaysia, on Sunday. The 118 auspicious dragons on site began to dance after completing an "eye-dotting" ceremony to welcome the upcoming Year of the Dragon in 2024.
A performer is playing dragon dance in a shopping mall in Kelang, Selangor State, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
A dragon dance performance is staged in a shopping mall in Kelang, Selangor State, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Dragon dancers are taking a group photo in a shopping mall in Kelang, Selangor State, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
A guest is putting the finishing touches on the auspicious dragon with a calligraphy brush in a shopping mall in Kelang, Selangor State, Malaysia, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
