2024 New Year holiday starts in China
Tourists are seen at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People visit an exhibition at Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Tourists pose for photos at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tourists visit Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Yu Hongquan/Xinhua)
Tourists look at a hippopotamus at the Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Tourists visit Suzhou Museum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)
(231230) -- CHENGDU, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- People ski in Dayi County of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
(231230) -- LINYI, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- An aluminium handicraft in the shape of a dragon is seen at an intangible cultural heritage museum in Yinan County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)
(231230) -- YANGZHOU, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
(231230) -- DUNHUANG, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
