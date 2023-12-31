2024 New Year holiday starts in China

Xinhua) 16:42, December 31, 2023

Tourists are seen at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens enjoy themselves near the Nanhu Lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People visit an exhibition at Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists are seen at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists pose for photos at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists visit Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Yu Hongquan/Xinhua)

Citizens enjoy themselves near the Nanhu Lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists look at a hippopotamus at the Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

People visit an exhibition at Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists visit Suzhou Museum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

(231230) -- CHENGDU, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- People ski in Dayi County of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

(231230) -- LINYI, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- An aluminium handicraft in the shape of a dragon is seen at an intangible cultural heritage museum in Yinan County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

(231230) -- YANGZHOU, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

(231230) -- DUNHUANG, Dec. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 30, 2023. The three-day 2024 New Year holiday started on Saturday in China. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)