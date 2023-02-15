Students from Southeast Asia experience Chinese New Year in Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 16:03, February 15, 2023

Siriyakorn Jullagulp from Thailand and Mei Lisa White from Indonesia are students at Huaqiao University in the city of Quanzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province. They set up a studio along with fellow students from countries including South Africa and Ireland in order to record their China stories with cameras, and have so far made over 360 videos. This year, they celebrated the Chinese New Year in Xiamen in Fujian Province by taking part in a series of activities, including making new year purchases, writing couplets, and enjoying a reunion dinner. They said the Chinese New Year is interesting and fun. They also experienced the customs of southern Fujian and Chinese culture.

