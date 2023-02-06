Confucius Institutes across world celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 09:20, February 06, 2023

A Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event is held by the Confucius Institute of the University of Botswana at an international primary school in Gaborone, Botswana, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Students participate in a riddle-guessing activity in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Confucius Institute of the Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow, capital of Russia, Feb 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Students watch an artist writing Chinese calligraphy in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Confucius Institute of the Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow, capital of Russia, Feb 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

