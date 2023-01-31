Concert held in St. Petersburg to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 16:04, January 31, 2023

St. Petersburg, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Russian and Chinese musicians on Monday night performed together to mark the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg.

Opened with traditional and ethnic Chinese garment show by dozens of models, the concert included classics of Russian composers such as Tchaikovsky, works by Chinese composers, as well as traditional songs from China.

The performance was held at the Catherine Assembly, where an exhibition of Chinese art was also held, with over 30 pieces of drawings, sculptures and calligraphy from 12 Chinese artists being displayed.

This year is the ninth year that St. Petersburg celebrates Chinese New Year, and The Palace Bridge here was illuminated in red for celebration.

