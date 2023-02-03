Fish-shaped lanterns seen during new year celebrations in east China
People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Fish-shaped lanterns are seen during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Children holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the new year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Photos
