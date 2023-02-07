Home>>
Event celebrating Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival held in Parana state, Brazil
(Xinhua) 15:47, February 07, 2023
An artist performs during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
People enjoy performances during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
An artist performs during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
People enjoy performances during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
Photos
