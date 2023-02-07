Concert in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year staged in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:51, February 07, 2023

Concert goers pose for photos with papers written with Chinese New Year blessings at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 5, 2023. A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year was staged here by San Francisco Symphony on Sunday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

